As a Son of Winter and of the Southern Appalachians, Badger has welcomed these past two weeks. There’s been a relentless grip of ice and snow that has blanketed the region, transforming Western North Carolina and the mountains of East Tennessee into a crystalline wonderland.

I’ve been out there in the thick of it, trudging through fresh powder and sub-zero winds that howl like old kin. One of my planned destinations was Elk River Falls near the NC/ TN line. This waterfall was off-limits until recently, as the Helene-ravaged Elk River waterway and the adjacent road that Rock Sprite and I visited last fall made this visit even more enticing.

A short but slick hike from the trailhead to the falls revealed a freezing 60-foot drop into a shimmering spectacle of dangling icicles and misty veils. Amid the ongoing snowfall, the falls stood as a near monochromatic throne of subtle grays, greens, and whites, which, together with the surrounding evergreens, further defined the winter chill.

While setting up my tripod and camera near the plunge basin, the air nipped sharply as layers of bulbous ice encrusted the rocky edges, sculpted by the ceaseless spray into mythical forms that echoed a frost giant of lore, maybe even a Bigfoot. Reveling in these conditions as the snow continued to fall increased the winter vibe but also added another layer to the already difficult chore of keeping the camera steady and the lens clear of fog and swirling snowflakes.

Was the effort worth it? You bet! The subtle crackle of expanding ice blended with the softened roar to produce frozen artistry in a defiant dance. Despite the elements, the scene was a photographer’s dream come true.

At times, harsh conditions can militate against the quality of a digital photograph of a frigid scene. This time, though, those very conditions enhanced not only the capture of Elk River Falls but also my spirit of adventure in a Southern land of the ice and snow.

