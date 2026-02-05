This week’s image is a triptych made from three photographs of the snow and trees in my front yard. Using a slower shutter speed, the camera is moved up and down vertically while shooting multiple images.

Trying faster and slower movements while adjusting the shutter speed produces a variety of images to choose from. The trees remain generally recognizable, yet visual tension is created through the motion blur. This tension often causes the viewer’s eye to linger in the image—one of the goals of photographic art—while piecing together the subject in your mind.

Not everyone appreciates this type of abstract work, but the enjoyment and challenge of creating art in different ways allows me to experiment freely.

What do you think?

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.