Winterizing your home or business facilities is so simple that it should go without saying. Yet, how many business owners or homeowners will agonize in mid-winter that their utility bill has once again gone through the roof? Winterizing is the simplest step you can take to make yourself more comfortable, lower your utility bill, and add value to your property.

Have you winterized in these simple ways, either as a do-it-yourself project or with your favorite local professional?

Attic insulation

Weatherstripping around doors

Caulking around windows

Upgrading or adding weather insulation film to windows

Insulating around water pipes

Reseal any gapping plumbing or electrical penetrations

Get an HVAC checkup

I previously shared about my home energy audit and the guidance it gave me for a typical home. I subsequently started saving on my monthly utility bill after adding significant attic insulation as a do-it-myself project with a helper.

Evidence-based sources behind winterizing basics include the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy and the National Association of Realtors. Locally, the Knoxville Utilities Board has useful advice, as well.

The Internal Revenue Service says this about a potential home improvement credit related to energy savings. In the past, the federal government has even provided low-income weatherization assistance.

Needing to go deeper on energy efficiency for your business facilities? The Department of Energy has an entire Building Technologies Office that does research on this subject and provides free information. You can find professional contractors who will assist you with upgrades, as well as energy professionals trained in lower-cost energy, storage and backup energy sources. If nothing else, you or your own personnel can start with those winterization basics.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides Commercial Solar services. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.