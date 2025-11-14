Smoky Night Lights at Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville gave a preview Thursday night of its newest offering, Smoky Night Lights. The first-of-its-kind, nighttime music and light show was created in partnership with international entertainment company Moment Factory to celebrate the Smoky Mountains.

The immersive show transforms the zoo’s natural landscape into a 360-degree world of light, music, and nature – blending art, technology, and the spirit of East Tennessee. Guests will witness the seasons unfold through sound, color, and motion. New food and beverage offerings will be available, led by themed cocktails, local flavors, Appalachian storytelling, and curated merchandise. The Smoky Night Lights experience reimagines the zoo as an evening and event destination for couples, families, and first-time visitors.

Smoky Nights Lights is now open to the public. For more information and for bookings (separate from regular zoo tickets) go here.

Information provided by Zoo Knoxville.