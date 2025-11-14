Smoky Night Lights at Zoo Knoxville

Posted by | Nov 14, 2025 | , | 0

Smoky Night Lights at Zoo Knoxville
The blue moon that opens the new Smoky Night Lights show at Zoo Knoxville (Photo: Beth Kinnane)

Zoo Knoxville gave a preview Thursday night of its newest offering, Smoky Night Lights. The first-of-its-kind, nighttime music and light show was created in partnership with international entertainment company Moment Factory to celebrate the Smoky Mountains.

The immersive show transforms the zoo’s natural landscape into a 360-degree world of light, music, and nature – blending art, technology, and the spirit of East Tennessee. Guests will witness the seasons unfold through sound, color, and motion. New food and beverage offerings will be available, led by themed cocktails, local flavors, Appalachian storytelling, and curated merchandise. The Smoky Night Lights experience reimagines the zoo as an evening and event destination for couples, families, and first-time visitors.

Smoky Nights Lights is now open to the public. For more information and for bookings (separate from regular zoo tickets) go here.

Information provided by Zoo Knoxville.

Guests enjoy the Smoky Night Lights show at Zoo Knoxville (Photo: Beth Kinnane)

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter

About The Author

KTT Staff Writer

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AdBlocker Message

Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.

Feature Partners

Our Mission

A place to uplift, inform, and entertain as the media of choice.

Our Town Partners

Community Partners