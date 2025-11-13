It is the journey, not the destination, that matters with so many of life’s paths. The morning was perfectly October, and there was work to be done. My quest was to complete two paintings for a plein air painting event. With no plan, my heart and eyes led the way. After checking three possibilities, the car stopped on a quiet country road 24 minutes after starting.

The scene, the light, the shadow, the stillness – these were the things that merged for my attention. A small dog kept me company for a bit, accompanied by birds in song.

Some wonder why I would spend time doing a painting challenge. It’s the journey of creating the unexpected for me. The destination is unclear, so I choose to enjoy the stops along the way.

