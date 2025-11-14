Food City continues to serve the community with one current campaign and one recently completed.

Race Against Hunger

November 5 through December 2, scannable cards in denominations of $1, $3, and $5 will be available at each Food City checkout. Customers wishing to donate can select the desired dollar amount, which will be conveniently added to their grocery bill.

Since 1992, Food City, in partnership with its customers, has conducted an annual campaign, titled “Race Against Hunger,” to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations. The 2024-2025 campaign raised over $450,000.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region. Food City is proud to be a part of the Race Against Hunger,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

All proceeds will benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations in our region.

Paralyzed Veterans of America Campaign

The Food City in Seymour, TN raised the most funds during our annual Paralyzed Veterans of America fundraising campaign, collecting over $13,000 of a campaign total of $473, 000..

PVA spokesperson and seven-time NASCAR Champion, Richard Petty and NASCAR commentator and former driver, Kyle Petty, will be making a special appearance to celebrate this achievement on Tuesday, November 18, 5:20-6:30 p.m. at the Seymour Food City, 11503 Chapman Highway, 37865.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville division.

