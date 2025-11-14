This little tool was sold to the Secondhand Sisters at the Oak Ridge High School flea market. When the seller was asked if he knew what it was, he had no idea, so the adventure began.

First, every man in the immediate family, the neighbors, and anyone who might know was questioned. No luck! A last resource proved successful: a grandson who terms himself a “computer geek.”

He could also be called a ‘hound dog’ as he went on a determined mission to figure out the origin of this unusual tool. After a two-hour undertaking, he identified the tool as a ‘Vintage Barrel Lock Plunger.’

The term “barrel lock plunger” refers to a small, barrel-shaped lock with a cylindrical plunger or key that opens it, used to secure antique items like sewing machine cabinets, which were common in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The plunger-style key, often referred to as a barrel key, has a history rooted back to early lock mechanisms that predate modern locks.

There is also a barrel lock key, patented in 1960, specifically designed to open matching barrel locks. These locks are primarily used for security in various utility industries, including gas utilities, preventing unauthorized access to gas meters and valves in residential and commercial properties.

We don’t know the age of this particular key, but a similar-looking key was sold on eBay in 2011 for $275.00, and there is currently one listed for $350.00.

So, what is the story behind this treasure, with its unknown stories hidden within its history? Please share your reflections with the other readers in the comments.

Treasures and Tales discovers that every object holds a story waiting to be told. Join us as we explore the possible stories behind the treasures we find.

