Not every hero has whiskers, but some do. This November, during National Senior Pet Month, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is shining a spotlight on our older feline friends who bring years of wisdom, love, and plenty of personality to their forever homes. Senior cats may not have the wild energy of kittens, but they make up for it with calm affection, gratitude, and charm that only comes with age.

Take Papaw, for example, an 11-year-old gentleman with a heart as big as his purr. He’s talkative, affectionate, and has a quirky habit of dipping his toes in the water. Papaw loves attention and never hesitates to meow for a good ear scratch. He’s not too fond of posing for pictures, but really, what old man is? Papaw would much rather spend his time being loved than sitting still for the camera.

Senior cats like Papaw are the perfect match for anyone seeking a relaxed, loyal companion. They’re already well-mannered, settle easily into routines, and bring a sense of calm to any home.

If you’ve ever considered adopting, now’s the time to open your heart to a senior cat. Papaw’s ready to share a lifetime’s worth of love.

Pet Tip: Senior cats benefit from regular vet visits, cozy spaces, and enrichment like gentle play or cat fountains to keep them curious and content.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for updates and information on our recent adoptees.

