The East Tennessee History Center will be all abuzz today — and if the ground happens to shake around noon, don’t say you weren’t warned. Some of Knoxville’s legendary journalists are gathering today (April 30) at noon at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, to swap stories and share a little fellowship. They’re calling it The Memoir: Four Ways. Open to the public, this event is free.

Taking the stage will be Sam Venable, Charlie Daniel, Vince Vawter and Chris Wohlwend — four storytellers with a lot of miles and memories between them.

Longtime News-Sentinel columnist Sam Venable will talk about how his East Tennessee roots shaped the way he picks his subjects, and how growing up here taught him to find humor even when it’s not plain as day.

Sam’s good buddy and occasional partner-in-crime, cartoonist Charlie Daniel, will show off his storytelling skills with some ink — helped along, no doubt, by his trusty fictional sidekick, Rosy, who’s always got her hands full with the colorful crowd at her diner.

Vince Vawter, who once had the unenviable job of trying to herd Sam and Charlie during his time as managing editor at the News-Sentinel, will share how he turned a lifetime in newspapers — starting with his days as a paperboy — into a prize-winning trio of novels.

And Chris Wohlwend, who cut his teeth alongside Sam and Charlie at The Knoxville Journal back when it was the morning paper, will talk about his two traditional memoirs: one about growing up in Burlington and attending the University of Tennessee during the wild Sixties, and the other about the winding road his career took after leaving Knoxville in 1972.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

