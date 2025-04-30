Remember when Crapper Dad built an owl box: here. Then Crapper Hattie thought squirrels had taken over: here.

It turns out squirrels are quite the gypsy creature. Although they primarily build their nests, also called dreys, in high branches or tree forks, they also use tree hollows, abandoned woodpecker nests, attics, basements or even living spaces of homes, if they have a nearby food source. So apparently Crapper Dad’s owl box was the perfect home for a family of squirrels.

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos and special events.

