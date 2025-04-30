Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area. Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Canada’s next prime minister decided. The highest turnout since 1993 saw the “shoo-in” conservative party leader Pierre Poiliervre defeated by the liberal party’s Mark Carney to become Canada’s next prime minister.

National headlines:

UPS to cut job force and close facilities. United Parcel Service said it would cut 20,000 of its 490,000 jobs this year and close 73 facilities after reducing its partnership with Amazon, previously UPS’s largest customer.

Six Triple Eight to receive Congressional Gold Medal. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the predominantly black and only female unit to serve overseas in World War II, has received a Congressional Gold Medal exactly 80 years after distributing a backlog of some 17 million pieces of undelivered mail.

State headlines:

University of Tennessee breaks ground on new building. Leaders from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, gathered last week to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Student Success Building, a 119,000-square-foot building replacing Melrose Hall. The new building will serve as a central hub connecting students to resources that support their academic achievement and career readiness.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, showers and warm all in one day. According to the National Weather Service, today will see mostly sunny skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 85. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63. Showers may return on Thursday with a high near 83.

Master Gardener events free this Saturday. Several public programs will be presented by Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) in May. On May 3, a basic gardening class will be held at the Corryton Community Center, 9331 Davis Dr., Corryton, from 1:30-4 p.m. Registration is required by emailing here. Also, on May 3, there will be guided nature walks at Collier Preserve. The walks will be conducted by a Knox County Master Gardener at 11 a.m. Please meet at the Powell Public Library, 330 W. Emory Rd.

Suicide Prevention – Celebration of Life. On Saturday, May 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakeshore Park, the public is invited to participate in an evening of remembrance, hope and community as we honor those we’ve lost to suicide and celebrate the strength of those who continue to fight for mental wellness. The event will have a luminary ceremony, a ‘Light up the Night in Tribute,’ resources from local mental health advocates and open mic to share a word, memory, poem or song to celebrate the life and love of dear ones. Info: Lisa at LDejong@NamiKnox.org or Sara at Sarah.Matlock@theRelaunch.org

Want to keep up with City Council meetings? Knoxville Community Media has served Knoxville since 1975. The public and government cable channel offers gavel to gavel government meeting programming live and replayed the following week. Agendas for regular meetings are available online the Friday before the upcoming meeting. Draft Meeting Minutes recording the action taken by City Council on each item are available online the Thursday following the meeting.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.