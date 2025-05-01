Marble City Opera’s free, casual Pint Sized Opera event at Crafter’s Brew in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, May 14, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. will feature an opera or show tune performance about every 15 minutes.

Marble City Opera’s inaugural Opera in the Park concert will take place on Friday, June 6, 2025, 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. Admission is free. To donate or to become a sponsor, visit Marble City Opera.

Marble City Opera’s executive artistic director Kathryn Frady said, “As a dedicated nonprofit organization, Marble City Opera remains steadfast in our mission to make opera accessible to all, breaking down barriers and enriching our community with its enduring impact. In alignment with our outreach efforts, we are honored to present a free concert to the community as a tribute to the unifying and transformative power of the arts. This event underscores the vital role of supporting local arts and extends an invitation for community members to join us in securing the future of opera, ensuring it remains a cherished cornerstone of East Tennessee’s cultural heritage.”

Frady will perform at Opera in the Park and will be joined by local singers and by several cast members from Marble City Opera’s production of Pagliacci, which takes place on June 5 and June 7 at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets

Marble City Opera brings world class singers, directors, and conductors to the stage while maintaining a dedication to creating opportunities for local, regional and emerging artists. Marble City Opera is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with strong community ties and connections to other organizations, businesses, non-profits, schools and artists within the East Tennessee community.

