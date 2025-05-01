Knoxville Modern Quilt Guild will open a new exhibit at The Emporium for Friday, May 2, 2025. The party is from 5-9 p.m. at 100 S. Gay Street, hosted by the Arts & Culture Alliance.

This new exhibition features a curated collection of quilts that showcases modern elements such as bold colors and prints, high contrast and graphic areas of solid color, improvisational piecing, minimalism, expansive negative space and alternate grid work.

The collection of small quilts exhibited as a group stems from a challenge in which members all received the same fabric bundle and a prompt to interpret modern quilting elements in a mini quilt.

The Knoxville branch meets monthly and welcomes new members. Info: https://www.knoxvillemqg.com/

Enjoy music by Robinella and friends

Local musician Robinella is back and will perform for First Friday at The Emporium. Robinella is the stage name for Robin Ella Bailey, who has been singing locally since the 1990s. Go here to learn about her music including recent release, “Fly Away Bird.”

More new exhibits for May

Photography & Mixed Media by Brian Miller and Iliyana Skrobanska

Laura McRae Hitchcock: Whispers from The Roots and the River

Sheryl Sallie: The Goddesses Collection

Bill Timm: 30 Years of Self-Portraits – A Retrospective