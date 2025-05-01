Wallace Real Estate and CMG Home Loans are pleased to welcome Dawn Foster as the new dedicated loan officer serving the Wallace West Office in Knoxville.

With more than three decades of experience across all facets of the real estate industry, Dawn brings a unique depth of knowledge and dedication to helping clients achieve homeownership. She began her career as a real estate agent in 1994, transitioned into mortgage lending in 1997, and spent time in the title industry before returning to her passion as a loan originator in 2017.

“Dawn’s experience and genuine care for her clients make her a perfect fit for the CMG team,” said David O’Block, area sales manager for CMG Home Loans in Knoxville. “She brings an all-around understanding of the real estate process, and that benefits everyone involved in the transaction.”

A longtime East Tennessean, Dawn enjoys life as a new empty nester with her husband of 24 years, spending time with their two Golden Doodles, and renovating properties in their free time. She especially enjoys boating on Norris Lake and escaping to the beach whenever possible.

“Having a trusted lending partner right in the office is a valuable resource for both our agents and their clients,” said Andrew McGranaghan, chief development officer for Wallace Real Estate. “Dawn brings warmth, expertise and a true team spirit to Wallace West.”

Foster says she is thrilled to be joining the CMG and Wallace family of professionals and looks forward to growing her business and helping even more clients find their way home.

Connect with Dawn Foster at dfoster@cmghomeloans.com or 865-338-5407.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.