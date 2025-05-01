Jubilee Community Arts presents Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small at the Laurel Theater, Friday, May 23, at 8 p.m. Learn about them and hear their latest, “Uncloudy Day,” here.

Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia, Watkins & Small range from heartbreaking country duets to foot-stomping breakdowns.

Having grown up in a musical family in New South Wales, Australia, Ashlee Watkins is a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter whose powerfully unadorned vocals exhibit a refreshing directness of expression reminiscent of Maybelle Carter, Molly O’Day and Hazel Dickens.

Andrew Small is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and composer who currently serves as artist-in-residence for The Crooked Road – Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. Andrew is a member of the teaching faculty for the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music program at East Tennessee State University.

Originally from Eastern North Carolina, Andrew holds a master’s degree in music performance from Yale University and has performed around the world with artists including Sierra Hull, Mandolin Orange and the North Carolina Symphony.

Tickets available at TicketLeap, by mail or at the door 30 minutes prior to show. Tickets $15 general admission; $14 JCA members, students and seniors 65+; and $20 at the door.

Hope these young folks get a big welcome in Knoxville.

Information provided by Jubilee Community Arts

