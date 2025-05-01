During the week ending April 25, 2025, 1,540 documents were added to the property records in Knox County. Trust deeds (loans) accounted for 360 of those with a cumulative value of $153.04 million.

Many of the largest loans we report are for apartment purchases/ refinancing. Walker & Dunlop LLC frequently funds these huge loans. Last week was no exception, as they backed the largest one at $49.42 million. Smartbank backed the second largest at $10 million. The others over $1 million are below:

On the transfer side of real estate, 231 property sales valuing $86.09 million were recorded. Eight had a sales price over $1 million, and four of those were commercial properties. Knox County purchased two adjoining properties off North Central: 302 North Avenue was purchased from Edstock LLC for $1.45 million, and 2742 Hancock Street was purchased from the private owner of Fort Loudon Waste Recycling for $2.9 million.

Automaxx of Knoxville Inc. purchased a two-acre property at 624 E John Sevier Hwy. from a private party for $1.8 million. The last of the commercial property sales is on Harris Road in NE Knox County. S&E Properties LLC sold a 29.83-acre tract to Heritage Land Development Partners LLC for $1.3 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated:

I’m sure you’ve heard about property fraud, and maybe, you’ve wondered if there is anything you can do to prevent it. Signing up for our FREE Property Fraud Alert program is one way to stay informed about any recordings that may affect you or your property. After enrolling, any documents registered in the names you’ve entered will generate an email notification, allowing you to act quickly if fraud is involved. Enroll now at: https://alertme.knoxrod.org. Tell your friends and family about this free service too!

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.