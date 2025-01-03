Pivot Point Gallery is closing. Today (1/3/25) will be its final First Friday.

The gallery opened on a First Friday in April 2022. Owned by Faith Ferguson and Don Stoner, the gallery is located at historic 15 Emory Place, a two-story commercial facility opened shortly after the Civil War, according to the gallery’s website.

The gallery represents some 30 artists with artwork from pottery to paintings. Earlier stories here, here and here. Hours are limited so it’s best to call, 865-248-0050, or check the website. First Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The final day of business will be Sunday, February 2, 2025. “Come take advantage of deep discounts on all our art before it is gone,” according to a press release. “Minimum of 30% off all pieces and up to 50% off on selected items. We will run this sale through our closing. If you’ve had your eye on something, now is the time!

“We truly thank and appreciate all of the people that have supported the gallery and our artists with a purchase of art!!”