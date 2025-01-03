This new year brings with it more opportunities for adding resilience through lower-cost, clean solar energy. Here’s a quick look at potential benefits for individuals, businesses, local electric utilities and entire communities.

Significant tax incentives remain on the books for businesses or individuals who add solar photovoltaics. The Solar Energy Industries Association summarizes these here, while the Internal Revenue Service has details here about the residential incentives, and the Department of Energy offers this summary on Federal Solar Tax Credits for Businesses. There is a direct pay alternative benefit for nonprofits, including local government entities. Ask your own tax professional about these.

Rural electric utilities across the state of Tennessee have a resource available to help them modernize the grid. The latest technology can provide a preview of how potential upgrades could help. It’s through researchers at Tennessee Tech, supported by a $10 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. Contact Tennessee Tech for details on free or low-cost resources available for your local utility.

Communities throughout the state have a say in how $156 million in federal Solar for All funds will be allocated in coming years. The intention of this program is to benefit lower-income citizens by offsetting utility bills with the savings of renewable energy. Organized via the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the program is now in its one-year planning phase.

During this time, TDEC is organizing Local Project Implementation Teams and a Statewide Team to help underserved areas. These teams are being opened to government, utility or quasi-governmental groups. See more information here, including how to contact TDEC if you want your community involved.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides professional commercial solar services to businesses, utilities and nonprofits. Information here is not a substitute for professional financial or tax advice from the financial/tax professional of your choice. She can be reached at email or 865-221-8349.