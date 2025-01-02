Always an avid reader, it can transport me to far away places, insert me into another’s life and allow me to escape. Thank you to my teachers and family for the encouragement.

Each year I start a new tally of books read. The week between the holidays is the perfect time to start a book as there are few obligations. Currently, I’m reading 4 with 12 on hold, and 6 waiting “to be read” (TBR) on my nightstand. Bookstores and libraries are happy places for me.

This acrylic painting, “TBR”, is of downtown Knoxville’s Union Avenue Books. The store is full of pages waiting to be read, great gifts and interesting programs.

Happy New Year! Thank a teacher. Support Local.

First Friday Art walk is this week. We will be in our studio until 9:00 p. m. Please stop in and say hello.

