The Dining Duo is recommending Sora Sushi & Steak House at 902 N Charles G Seivers Blvd., Clinton, Tennessee. It is a little out of the way for those in Knoxville and definitely appears to be a ‘hole in the wall’ diner but don’t let that fool you. The restaurant is immaculately clean and if you are a connoisseur of Japanese cuisine, you will have this gem on a regular route.

The menu is expansive so we are providing the link: here. All dishes are not described in full on the site because all cannot be delivered.

The Dining Duo ate with friends so we can recommend four items that were perfectly prepared. The Sushi and Sashimi Combo was one Duo’s choice. Shrimp Hibachi and Chicken Hibachi was chosen by one Duo and a guest. The last guest chose a combination sushi platter. Everyone could boast being a member of the clean plate club.

Soro Sushi & Steak House is closed on Tuesdays. Other days 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. 4 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. except Friday & Saturday till 10 p.m. and Sunday noon – 9:30 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.