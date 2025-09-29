On Friday, KnoxTNToday shared the revised proposal for the Emerald Youth Foundation at Chilhowee midway.

Today, we share the response from former County Commissioner Evelyn Gill and her husband, Michael, which was sent to KTT in response to our request.

“I am in total opposition to selling Chilhowee Park!

“Having lived in East Knoxville for 19 years and served as a County Commissioner, I strongly oppose both the original and revised plans to sell the land at Chilhowee Park. The urban renewal efforts from over 50 years ago led to the creation of blighted, isolated neighborhoods, a drop in property values, and the disappearance of local businesses — conditions that have exacerbated poverty and negatively affected social equity and community effectiveness.

“The repercussions of urban renewal still resonate in our conversations today, as we confront the enduring damage caused by these policies. As the city of Knoxville and the Council gear up for a vote on September 30, we must refrain from making a hasty decision that will irrevocably alter this land and its significance in our city’s cultural and civic landscape. What is particularly concerning about this proposal is the evident disregard for the community’s input, coupled with the absence of investment in this park for the public’s advantage.

“We often discuss health disparities and economic inequalities, yet there has been a clear lack of investment aimed at addressing these issues for the community’s benefit.

The residents of East Knoxville deserve a vibrant, inclusive space that promotes public welfare, health, safety, and opportunities for all, especially after years of paying taxes.

“This land is not just a piece of real estate; it is a public asset of great historical significance, with the ability to uplift and unite our community.”

–Evelyn & Michael Gill

