A recent study in the Journal of the American Heart Association (August 19, 2025) examined the coronary (heart) arteries of 121 people who died suddenly from heart attacks caused by plaque rupture. The results were sobering:

42% of the ruptured plaques contained Streptococcus bacteria — the same germs that often live in the mouth.

These mouth bacteria can spark inflammation inside artery walls. Over time, inflammation helps plaque grow, destabilize and eventually rupture — cutting off blood flow to the heart. That’s when sudden death strikes.

Curious how far oral bacteria can reach, I found other proven links between poor dental health and serious disease:

Diabetes: Gum disease makes it harder to control blood sugar and worsens insulin resistance.

Gum disease makes it harder to control blood sugar and worsens insulin resistance. Pregnancy: Gum disease increases the risk of premature birth and low-birth-weight babies.

Gum disease increases the risk of premature birth and low-birth-weight babies. Lungs: Poor oral hygiene is linked to more respiratory infections, including pneumonia.

Poor oral hygiene is linked to more respiratory infections, including pneumonia. Brain: Bacteria from gum disease have been identified in the brain tissue of people with Alzheimer’s.

The good news: Simple, consistent oral care helps. Brushing twice daily, flossing, using a water irrigator (such as a Waterpik), and visiting your dentist twice a year can help reduce plaque-related bacteria. In one trial of 327 patients with existing coronary plaque, better oral hygiene actually reduced plaque burden.

We can’t keep the Grim Reaper away forever — but brushing, flossing, and regular dental care may delay his visit.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor to KnoxTNToday, writing a weekly column, DocTalk, where he shares his expertise on health and wellness management.

