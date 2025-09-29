At the end of the day, as Josh Heupel likes to say, it doesn’t matter what storms you encounter at sea. From the captain’s perspective, all voyages come down to this simple summation: Did you get the ship to the shore?

Tennessee did it at Mississippi State. It won the game. The Vols were caught in a storm of cowbells. They were knocked down and had to get up. They met other challenges head-on. It was close but they made it. They are 1-1 on the Southeastern Conference ledger, same as some other powerhouse operations.

The Vols essentially gave the home team more than half of what it got, three turnovers within spitting distance of the goal. The Vols never stopped trying to win. The Vols lasted longer than the Bulldogs. They even overcame poor clock management. Tenacity eventually paid a great dividend.

Almost all dreams and goals and wouldn’t-that-be-something remain possibilities. The Vols didn’t look like a playoff team but you never know what might happen on any given Saturday.

***

Points to ponder …

Both sets of Bulldogs (Georgia and MSU) gained more rushing yards than Tennessee. Those who won in mid-September were plus 75. The losers of last Saturday were plus 93.

Ask UT defensive coordinator Tim Banks, next time you see him, if that was because Bullies won the line fights or because his emphasis on rushing passers led to soft flanks.

Pressure defense was a factor in two touchdowns Saturday, the pick-six by Colton Hood and the fumble scoop and scamper by Joshua Josephs.

That same defense and SEC Network made Da’Marion (Fluff) Bothwell famous – 135 yards and two touchdowns. Fluff’s previous landmark was third-team all-Sun Belt Conference while running for South Alabama.

Do you believe Tennessee star cornerback Jermod McCoy will be physically and mentally ready to resume combat by mid-season, the Alabama game? He could be a difference-maker in the uncertain secondary.

Jermod suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (and surgical repair) in January during off-season training at his home in Whitehouse, Texas. At the time, recovery forecast was maybe August. That obviously didn’t happen but he has been working toward playing condition.

McCoy is a top 10 pro prospect. Will agent, advisors, family and friends suggest he rejoin the Vols and try to pick up where he left off or redirect his aim for April 23 and the NFL draft?

Hmmmm.

***

Looking ahead …

Arkansas (October 11, Neyland Stadium) was overmatched against Notre Dame in Fayetteville. The Irish chuckled at the Razorbacks’ supposedly unsettling calling of the hogs. Arkansas officials didn’t think the rout was very funny. They fired coach Sam Pittman. His hurt won’t last too long. Contract buyout is $9.3 million.

Alabama suddenly seems stronger. Ask Georgia what happened to its 33-game home winning streak.

One very interesting play from Athens: Alabama aligned left tackle Kadyb Proctor as an eligible receiver. He is 6-7 and 359. Ty Simpson threw him a pass. He gained 11 yards to the Georgia 2 and set up what proved to be the winning touchdown.

Kentucky has stumbled to 0-2 and faces angry Bulldogs and ambitious Texas before the Volunteers.

That sort of adds up to Oklahoma being the pivotal game of the Tennessee season. Strange story from Norman: Quarterback John Mateer developed a sore thumb on his throwing hand in the first quarter against Auburn. He rubbed it twice and played on. In the second half, he completed 16 of 17 and ran for the winning touchdown.

A day later, Mateer discovered he had a fracture. He flew to Los Angeles so famous surgeon Steve Shin could make necessary repairs. The QB now says “Boomer Sooner and I’ll be back for the Texas game.”

By November 1, his due day in Knoxville, he figures to be back in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

The transfer portal is very helpful for affluent teams. Mateer and his coach came to Oklahoma from Washington State.

