The Gallery at Rarity Bay presents Ted Richards’ art, Essential Workers on display October 1-January 2, 2026, with an opening reception on Sunday, October 5, 2-4 p.m. at The Rarity Bay, 150 Rarity Bay Parkway, Vonore, Tennessee.

Ted Richards was born in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and now resides in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. A self-taught artist, he has been painting and doing fine art photography for 40 years. His work is inspired by the people and landscapes he encounters on his travels around the world and is alive with color, light, and vitality.

The series, Essential Workers, is designed to celebrate all the workers who remained on the job during the Covid-19 lockdown. Richards says, “I tried to show essential workers who were not so obvious, like the police or fire department. These people need to be honored and appreciated.”

