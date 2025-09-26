Following an open bidding process, Emerald Youth Foundation was selected and put forth a proposal to purchase approximately 13 acres of property from the city of Knoxville to develop a youth development complex in the Burlington community of East Knoxville. The project would represent a private investment of $20- to $30-million in facilities and programs to serve children, youth and families from throughout East Knoxville and city neighborhoods.

Statement from Steve Diggs, Emerald Youth president & CEO

“Over the last several weeks, in consultation with Mayor Kincannon, our leadership has spent time continuing to listen to and discern input from members of City Council and the community – from the East Knoxville neighborhood as well as the community at large. Unequivocally, Emerald Youth remains firmly committed to serving more young people and their families in East Knoxville.

“To that end, we agreed to the following revisions, and the contract has been updated accordingly as follows:

Doubling the restriction period from 20 to 40 years, meaning that the property must be used for the purposes put forth in our proposal for a minimum of 40 years.

The Right of First Refusal period has likewise been extended from 20 to 40 years.

A perpetuity restriction period for the property where the sports fields are located, guaranteeing they would be used for recreational use forever, instead of the original 20 years.

A commitment to keep as many mature, existing trees as possible, formally stated in the contract.

A written commitment regarding accessibility by the community at large, including an open green space playing field. While this has always been both our intent and our practice, we believe that formally codifying it in the agreement will ensure its continuation for years to come.

“The property at the Chilhowee Park Midway is key for this project. Not only is it walkable from Austin-East Magnet High School, but it is also accessible and walkable for the majority of young people in the surrounding East Knoxville neighborhoods. Further, it is strategically and accessibly located within a healthcare desert. One often-overlooked element of this project is the wellness center that will be operated by River Valley Health (formerly Cherokee Health Systems). In collaboration with the CEO of every major hospital system in the community, we have worked to consider how we might best serve East Knoxville residents and bring essential services to the heart of a part of our city where they are not in existence.

“Finally and above all, we humbly pray that God’s will be done. Far too much hangs in the balance for our city’s young people for us to offer anything less than our very best – to giving this all we possibly have. And so, that’s what we are doing.”

-Steve Diggs, President & CEO, Emerald Youth Foundation

The proposed complex would include both indoor and outdoor facilities and be located on the midway property on the south side of Magnolia Avenue, generally bound by Magnolia, Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Alice Street, and North Beaman Street.

While design schematics are still in draft form, as seen in the revised concept plan above, Emerald Youth anticipates that the complex could include the following:

A 37,000 square foot indoor facility to include: College style academic learning center Community room or meeting rooms Basketball courts which can also be utilized for volleyball Performance training/ fitness space Wellness center

Synthetic turf sports fields that can be utilized for multiple sports offerings

Outdoor basketball courts

Outdoor pitching and hitting lanes

A walking/running trail

An outdoor pavilion

The facility in East Knoxville would replicate the proven model of the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex in Lonsdale, which served nearly 1,000 young people last year through Emerald Youth programming and hundreds more through other events and community organizations. The new complex would allow Emerald Youth to expand its impact and serve hundreds of additional young people in East Knoxville each year.

