World Gorilla Day on Wednesday, September 24, 2025

World Gorilla Day is celebrated annually on the same date. The day serves to educate the world about gorillas and inspire conservation efforts to protect these critically endangered animals and their shrinking habitats.

September 24 is celebrated on the anniversary of researcher Dian Fossey’s pioneering work on mountain gorillas in Rwanda, a legacy that continues to be honored through conservation efforts.

The wild world of gorilla and chimpanzee families, along with their Great Ape caretakers, can be visited daily at 1 p.m. in the Gorilla Valley/ Chimp Ridge area of Zoo Knoxville.

Kumi, a female Western lowland gorilla at Zoo Knoxville, was born at the Bronx Zoo and transferred to Zoo Knoxville in April 2024 on a breeding recommendation to join the silverback Bantu and the gorilla troop.

She is currently pregnant with her second baby, who is expected to arrive this winter and her Great Ape keepers are hosting a digital baby shower for Kumi.

