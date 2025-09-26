The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is preparing to raise a glass to 140 years of lifesaving work at its 140th Year Celebration Gala: A Night at the Speakeasy, happening in just one month. The event promises an evening of glamour, history, and community support, all to benefit the animals who need it most.

As East Tennessee’s longest-standing animal welfare organization, HSTV has been serving pets and people since 1885. Unlike many organizations, HSTV is a private nonprofit and receives no government funding. Every adoption, every medical procedure, and every second chance is made possible solely through donations, fundraising events, and community support.

On average, it costs HSTV $1,005 to care for each animal that comes through its doors before being adopted into an approved home. From vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries to food, enrichment, and daily care, those costs add up quickly, but every dollar ensures that vulnerable cats and dogs get the chance they deserve.

The Gala is more than a party; it’s a celebration of HSTV’s 140-year legacy and an investment in its future. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening styled after the Roaring ’20s, with all the fun of a speakeasy atmosphere paired with the satisfaction of supporting lifesaving programs.

HSTV invites the community to join in honoring its past and securing its future. Tickets are available now here, and supporters are encouraged to reserve their spot before the event sells out.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.