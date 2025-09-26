The Dining Duo found their southern grandmothers’ menu at the Golden Girls Restaurant, 2211 N. Charles Seivers Blvd.

Well, not really, but the menu at this special gem in Clinton reads like a Sunday lunch at Grandma’s: favorites fresh from the garden – okra, zucchini, sliced tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers in vinegar, along with tried and true main dishes – broasted chicken, meatloaf, and fried catfish. Oh, and breakfast is served all day.

The Dining Duo visited on Saturday around 5 p.m. Although it was busy, there was no waiting time.

Duo One chose the 4-item vegetable plate with fried okra, corn, green beans, and pickled beets.

Duo Two chose the broasted chicken (you can order 2, 3, or 4 pieces), a baked potato, and mixed greens.

Both our plates were so clean our grandmothers would have been proud! Everything we ordered came out hot and perfectly seasoned.

The Golden Girls is open Wednesday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out-of-the-way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Please email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

