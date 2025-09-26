The Fountain City community is excited to host two major events that promise to bring residents together in celebration. The first is a free Fall Festival tomorrow, Saturday, September 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Fountain City branch of SouthEast Bank, 4924 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918, featuring local food, crafts, and talent.

The Fountain City Fall Fest will feature BBQ and ice cream, live DJ, and a variety of family-friendly activities, including a bounce house, face painting, balloon art, and pumpkin decorating. Food, ice cream, and swag will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Special guest Trevor Bayne, a Fountain City resident and the youngest driver to win the Daytona 500, will be in attendance. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Bayne, take photos, and receive autographs.

Community members can learn more at: southeastbank.com/fountain-city-fall-fest and RSVP on Facebook .

In recognition of Hunger Action Month, SouthEast Bank is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to host a food drive during the event. A longtime supporter of Second Harvest, SouthEast Bank has donated more than $370,000 to the organization and is encouraging attendees to bring shelf-stable protein donations such as canned tuna, chicken, Spam, beans and nut-free butters (no glass containers).

Virtual contributions can be made at: Virtual Food Drive: SouthEast Bank Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee .

The second event is the Fountain City Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025. Save the date. If you are interested in participating by sponsorship or providing a float, see the application www.fountaincitychristmasparade.com to fill out the sponsorship form and/or the participant application to have a float in the 2025 Christmas Parade. The deadline for participant applications is October 28, 2025. If you have questions, reach out to Charlie Pratt at Charles.pratt@mwarep.org

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.