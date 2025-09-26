Gov. Bill Lee spoke at the Knoxville Convention Center on September 18, 2025, to the annual Chamber Breakfast.

Lee touted his successes in economic development and praised Tennessee’s rapid restoration from effects of Hurricane Helene one year after the disaster. He said Knoxville has a congested interstate corridor and he wants to build “choice lanes” here to alleviate congestion. The program has won approval in Nashville where one such project is underway. Learn more at the TDOT website here.

Lee defended his decision to join with federal officials to send troops to Memphis, saying he’s tired of seeing Memphis held back by crime issues. Neither the local city nor county mayor requested state and federal help with crime.

ET Realtors outline UDO priorities

East Tennessee Realtors has published its priorities for Knox County’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) process. The in-progress UDO is a single set of development standards that codify the Advance Knox comprehensive plan, which lays out the community’s intentions for future growth across the county. A series of public meetings are underway.

“As Knox County grows, it’s critical that land use policies reflect the needs of our community and the realities of the market,” said Tina Collins-Hefner, 2025 East Tennessee Realtors board president. “Our members are deeply invested in the future of our region, and we appreciate the opportunity to contribute meaningful, experience-based insights in support of the UDO team.”

ETNR’s priorities emphasize smart growth and streamlined development processes, with the aim of creating practical code that fosters development of vibrant residential, commercial and industrial neighborhoods throughout Knox County.

The full list of Knox County UDO priorities can be downloaded here. at etnrealtors.com/udopriorities.

Fox joins board of TN4ARTS

Casey Fox has joined the board of directors for TN4ARTS, Tennessee’s grassroots organization dedicated to expanding and supporting funding for the arts across the state.

As director of impact & development for the Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville, Fox brings extensive experience in community outreach and fundraising that will support the organization’s mission to strengthen Tennessee’s creative sector.

TN4ARTS champions the arts through strategic state level advocacy, supporting the critical specialty license plate program which provides approximately 80% of the funds granted to nonprofit organizations by the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Allison Oaks to advocate for Senior Companion Program

Allison Oaks has been named a 2026 Queen Ambassador for the Senior Companion Program of CAC. The program includes Mobile Meals and its primary fundraiser is the Snowflake Ball.

“As an Ambassador, I strive to be a voice for the voiceless, bringing awareness to available resources, encouraging volunteers and advocating for the financial support needed to ensure the Senior Companion Program (established in 1988) continues to serve Knox County,” she said.

Oaks says aging is challenging, but “without family, friends or financial resources, it can feel overwhelming. … It’s important to bring the world to our loved ones – not just meeting basic needs, but enriching their lives with stimulation, companionship and shared experiences.”

Oaks is owner/broker of Platinum Realty Group, based in Fountain City. She is a member of the Halls Business & Professional Association and the Halls Crossroads Women’s League. She and husband David have one son, Jeffrey.

