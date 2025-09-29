Clint Wren joins team at LMU Law

Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law has named Clint Wren assistant director of career services.

Wren previously served as a staff attorney and pro bono coordinator for Legal Aid of East Tennessee in Knoxville, where he represented clients in civil matters and built partnerships to expand access to legal services in the region.

Before entering the legal field, Wren taught high school English and literature. He earned his undergraduate degree from Union University, completed postgraduate studies in paralegal science at South University, and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee.

“Clint brings a unique combination of legal experience and a strong commitment to public service that will greatly benefit our students as they navigate their career paths,” said Caitlin Torney, director of career services at LMU Law.

Blotter

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the Child Abuse Unit obtained multiple convictions against a 52-year-old man who gave alcohol and drugs to a 13-year-old girl and then sexually assaulted her. Sentencing was set for November 14, 2025, where the defendant faces a minimum of 15- to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Details here.

The 24-year-old female drag racer who killed a grandfather and seriously injured his two grandchildren has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. THP Trooper John Capps testified that data recovered from the woman’s vehicle showed that she was traveling at 109 miles per hour seconds before the December crash on Magnolia Avenue on January 17, 2023. “I have no doubt that the two child victims in this case are alive today because of the courageous citizens who jumped into action to render aid immediately after this horrendous wreck,” said DA Allen. Details here.

U.S. District Court: Defendant claimed $3 million in fraudulent refunds

A Kingsport man pleaded guilty to tax crimes and wire fraud for his role in a scheme to claim fraudulent refunds based on false Covid-19 employment tax credits. In total, he and his co-conspirators filed false tax returns that claimed over $3.4 million in tax refunds and received over $1.8 million from the IRS.

The conspirators created phony businesses, which lacked any employees or operations, for the sole purpose of claiming the bogus credits. He is set to be sentenced on January 7, 2026, and faces maximum penalties over 40 years. Details here.

In Memoriam

Janet “Cookie” Schwab Gurwitch, 82, died September 22, 2025, in Glen Carbon, Illinois, where her daughter and son-in-law, Susan Gurwitch and P. Geoff Rutledge, reside. Her full obituary is here.

Mrs. Gurwitch graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s (1964) and master’s (1965). She worked as a speech therapist/ pathologist for many years before studying law. She graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1987.

She moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, where she worked first for legal aid, helping domestic violence victims and survivors. Later, she prosecuted domestic violence cases in the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

While in Knoxville, she helped found Knoxville’s Family Justice Center. She served on the board of the Knoxville YWCA and was honored to receive a Tribute to Women award by the YWCA. This award is given to women who work toward “empowering women, promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

Her obituary adds: “That describes Janet in a nutshell. She was committed to the Jewish ideal of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) and she marched for civil rights and equal rights and refusenik rights. She was actively involved in political action and community building.”

Notes & Quotes

Free legal advice for veterans: KBA and Legal Aid of East Tennessee are offering an in-person, free legal advice clinic for veterans on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, 1101 Liberty Street. The next clinic will be on December 10. For those unable to attend, a telephone consultation can be scheduled. Info: Tracy Chain, Lawyer Referral & Information Service Administrator, 865-522-6522 or Mary Frances DeVoe, director of pro bono for Legal Aid of East Tennessee, 423-402-4767.

Dawn Coppock has recorded Adoption Law School, her 15-hour signature CLE, previously presented only live. She planned to have it available online by fall. Info www.goodlawtn.com

Quote: “The power I exert on the Court depends on the power of my arguments, not on my gender.” – Sandra Day O’Connor, 1990, first woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

