Girl Scout Troop 22168 paid tribute to our nation’s heroes when they welcomed home Honor Guard Flight 37 with the help of family, tag-along brothers, the Pride of the Southland Marching Band, and around 1,000 others.

On September 24, 2025, East Tennessee veterans left Knoxville at 9 a.m. on Flight 37 to visit Washington, D.C., memorials built to honor their service. The 130+ veterans returned at 7:40 p.m. to hundreds of friends, family, and community, honoring their service.

HonorAir Knoxville travels with professional photographers and videographers to produce a full-length video of the day’s activities for all veterans. These videos are now available for family and friends.

