The Oglethorpe University Museum of Art recently opened its exhibition Fragile Genius: Catherine Wiley and Beauford Delaney, highlighting the connection between two of Knoxville’s most revered artists. The exhibit features several paintings from the McClung Historical Collection, which has the largest collection of Catherine Wiley (1879-1958) artwork owned by a single institution. Those who have visited McClung on the third floor of the East Tennessee History Center are no doubt familiar with some of these works, as they have been on display for many years.

With several of the paintings on loan, we thought now would be a good opportunity to display some of Wiley’s artwork that has rarely been displayed. To that end, the McClung Historical Collection curated a special display showcasing the artist’s work throughout her life. On view are illustrations from her days at the University of Tennessee, early sketches, portraits of her family, her painting palette, several oil paintings and the holiday cards she created and sent to family members during her final years at the State Hospital in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Anna Catherine Wiley was an East Tennessee painter like no other, and the McClung Historical Collection is pleased to have the opportunity to share this work with the public.

Black Genealogy Research at McClung and Knox County Archives

The McClung Collection not only has many books on African American history, it also has books specifically related to Black genealogy. Books guiding research of Black family histories, as well as records of communities such as Sevier County and Rogersville can all be accessed at McClung. Knox County Archives also holds rare and important records such as marriage licenses dating back to 1865. As always, our Reference Librarians are ready and excited to assist you in finding your family roots.

The History Parlor, Monday, February 10, 9:30 a.m. East Tennessee History Center

Step into The History Parlor for a conversation about history with East Tennessee History Center team members! The format is simple: read any material that touches on history (fiction or nonfiction, global or local, new or old) and come prepared to share a short synopsis with the group. If you have ever longed for a history class do-over or simply love to read about history, this is your chance to share your favorite reads and interesting discoveries with history-minded individuals!

The History Parlor is free and open to the public. It convenes at 9:30 a.m. on the second Monday of each month in the Bilo Nelson Auditorium of the East Tennessee History Center, 601 South Gay Street, in downtown Knoxville.

Remixing the Past: Using TAMIS’s Historical Moving Images in Art and Documentary

Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Noon East Tennessee History Center

Have you ever been curious to see how people use historical images from the Knox County Public Library collection? Join the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS) for an entertaining presentation on how artists, students and filmmakers have transformed archival footage from the collection into documentaries and art projects. Plenty of entertaining and educational examples will be shown during this lunchtime presentation. Perhaps you might be inspired to transform and remix some archival objects of your own!

TAMIS Presents: SPIRIT TO SPIRIT, Wednesday, February 19, 2025. 6:30 p.m. Central Cinema, 1205 N Central Ave

TAMIS continues its monthly free screening series at Central Cinema with SPIRIT TO SPIRIT: NIKKI GIOVANNI (1986), director Mirra Bank’s short film portrait of poet, educator and Knoxville native Nikki Giovanni originally produced for public television. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences described SPIRIT TO SPIRIT as follows: “This lyrical and visually provocative film details the poet’s coming-of-age against the background of her times: the Civil Rights struggle, the Vietnam War and the Women’s Movement. Independent director and producer Mirra Bank skillfully weaves performance footage with evocative photomontage, archival footage and colorful animation, creating a dynamic and intimate portrait of the poet.” The film also highlights the talents of cinematographer Skip Norman, a pioneering black filmmaker whose documentary and experimental works have been celebrated in recent major retrospectives. In 2023, the Academy Film Archive restored SPIRIT TO SPIRIT in 4K from its 16mm original film negatives with support from the New York Women in Film and Television’s Women’s Film Preservation Fund and the Leon Levy Foundation, and this restoration comes to Knoxville following screenings at the Academy Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, Anthology Film Archives and other international venues. This FREE single screening of SPIRIT TO SPIRIT will take place at Central Cinema (1205 N Central St.) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19. See a trailer for the film at this link: Here.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.