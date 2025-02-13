Jubilee Community Arts will hold a fundraiser on Friday, February 14, 2025, 7 p.m. at Next Level Brewing Company, 700 N Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee.

The event will present five local songwriters in the round singing songs of heartbreak. Participants are Maddie and Jordan McCullough, Duck Ryan, Maggie Tharp and Jessica Watson.

$1 from every pint will be donated by Next Level to JCA and audience donations are encouraged.

