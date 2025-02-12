Join us as we navigate through some of the HEADLINES that are defining our times, illuminating the complexities and challenges we face as a society.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’

World headlines

Researchers see rare anglerfish in Canary Island waters

An anglerfish, usually seen in deep-sea waters, was seen swimming in broad daylight off the Canary Islands.

Earthquake swarm hit Santori

7,700 earthquakes have occurred on the Greek island of Santori since January.

National headlines

Feds in no hurry to cut interest rates

Lawmakers were told on Tuesday: “With our policy stance now significantly less restrictive than it had been and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

OpenAI founder rejects Musk’s bid

Sam Altman, founder of OpenAl, parent company to ChatGPT, says, “no thank you” to $97 billion bid by Elon Musk.

A Lightning-Speed Exoplanet System has been discovered, NASA reports.

The planetary system is thought to move at least 1.2 million miles per hour. The system features a super-Neptune and a dim star and this system might just escape the Milky Way.

State headlines:

Tennessee ranking in top 10 in math and reading recovery from pandemic

The Education Recovery Scorecard gives in depth information on the nation’s school districts here and highlights success stories from Tennessee (notice Maury County is one listed for innovative teaching.) The recovery period is gauged from 2019-2024.

UT System President to Deliver 2025 State of the University Address

University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will host his fifth State of the University Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon CST/1 p.m. EST at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro, 1200 Conference Center Blvd, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Boyd will be joined by UT leadership to share updates on the University’s record-breaking enrollment, graduation rates, research advancements and financial growth. The event will also be streamed live at tennessee.edu.

Local headlines:

Knox County Legislative Delegation seeks Election Commission Appointment applicants

The Knox County Legislative Delegation is accepting applications for individuals interested in serving on the Knox County Election Commission which is responsible for overseeing the administration of elections in Knox County.

The commission consists of five members, appointed for two-year terms: three Republicans and two Democrats.

Interested applicants should submit their resumes via email by February 28, 2025:

Lindsey Nelson Stadium season begins with construction continuing

Construction will progress throughout the entirety of the 2025 season with several upgrades completed. See the time table for construction and upgrades: here.

Lone Tree Pass is new development at Gay Street intersection

This new development in downtown will provide about 22,000 square feet of commercial space with two ground levels offering space for restaurants, retailers and office use. Condos are included in the plan. See more details: Lone Tree Pass.

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

