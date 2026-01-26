It was an unauthorized whisper but I think I heard that Tennessee football is undergoing culture shock.

Derek Owings, new coach of strength and conditioning, is supposedly asking more of the Volunteers than they have ever given.

Another shock is said to be waiting in line. Before those who rise to his standards are able to celebrate, he asks them to double the effort.

If the beginning of winter workouts is challenging, consider what the 15 spring sessions and August preparations might be. The Vols may actually be ready to practice vigorous tackling and blocking instead of two-hand touch and bump.

Could be Owings already knows how far behind Indiana, physically and mentally, are the Volunteers. Could be, if Josh Heupel grants Derek the authority and if the players don’t give up, Tennessee might be a somewhat different team by September. We’ll see.

You can bet folding money the defense will be at least a little bit better because of Jim Knowles and the other new coaches. The Vols of 2025 yielded 28.8 points per game and ranked 92nd. They gave up an average of 395.5 yards, 87th.

On a different subject, say a prayer for young George or whoever lines up at quarterback.

***

A traffic jam, more exciting than I-40/75, looms at the linebacker position.

Heupel personally facilitated Arion Carter’s return from NFL draft eligibility and talk of the transfer portal. If he recovers in time from turf toe surgeries, he’ll compete with Amare Campbell to see who plays in the middle of Knowles’ defense, who reads offensive alignments, who calls defensive adjustments.

Carter long ago earned respect as a Vol leader. He led the team in tackles as a sophomore. He led again as a junior despite the bad feet. They hurt to start or stop. He played even when limited because he felt an obligation

Note of distinction: He opted out of the bowl with eyes on the draft. He was the only opt-out who showed up on the UT sideline for the game.

Campbell, 6-0 and 231, started 27 games at North Carolina and Penn State. He has 193 career tackles, 22 tackles for losses, and 10.5 sacks. He joined the Nittany Lions after spring practice, learned the defense in a hurry, led the team in tackles and in getting everybody lined up correctly.

He was third-team all-Big 10. Pro scouts say he has elite pass rushing instincts.

He is considered a “Knowles’ favorite” because he is smart and a heart-and-soul competitor. Amare was national player of the week in the victory over Rutgers that earned bowl eligibility for the Lions. He had 14 stops, recovered a fumble and returned it 61 yards for the winning touchdown.

Believe me, Tennessee has other linebackers. Redshirt Edwin Spillman can play. Jeremiah Telander has started 21 consecutive games. Sophomore Jadon Perlotte got a late start because of injury but is 6-4 and 210 with athleticism and closing speed.

Sophomore Jaedon Harmon has a nose for the football. Brayden Rouse and TJ White are outstanding freshmen with size and speed.

Veteran walk-on Ben Bolton was a surprising help in 2025. Still in the race is former four-star recruit Jordan Burns.

Somebody smarter than me figured out the linebackers have a combined 78 starts and 650 tackles. They still need to make stops closer to the line of scrimmage and defend against passes in the middle of the field. Knowles should make that happen.

***

Old Vol news: If you read KnoxTNToday on Saturday, you know about the death of Charlie Severance, a main man in The Stop, most famous defensive play in Tennessee football history.

You may have missed the loss of oldest letterman Jim Worthington, 100, Tennessee baseball catcher in 1948 and 1949. The Vols brought him back in May 2024 to throw out the first pitch before the South Carolina game.

Former blocking back Ford Quillen (1958-60), former Gate City attorney, former judge in Scott County, Virginia, former member of the Virginia House of Delegates for more than two decades, died on January 18.

What all that says is we’re running short of old Vols.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com

