Charlie Severance, a main man in the most famous defensive play in Tennessee football history, died Friday at 86.

Severance had many other accomplishments in a special lifetime but that historical hit was forever the traditional conversation theme. He loved it.

On November 7, 1959, UT homecoming, chilly afternoon, Severance was in the right place at the right time and applied hard hat and pads to LSU superstar Billy Cannon a few inches from the goal on Shields-Watkins Field.

Charlie had help. Wayne Grubb hit Cannon low. Severance landed a blow to the chest and applied a bear hug. Bill Majors came over the top to be sure of the knockdown.

At the time, it was a big play, denial of a fourth-quarter two-point conversion that would have put the defending national champions ahead of the Volunteers.

Over the years, it evolved into The Stop. Nothing like it had or has happened. That the Vols, two-touchdown underdogs, upset the top-ranked Tigers, 14-13, added to the drama.

LSU was an outstanding team. It dominated statistically. Cannon was great. He went on to win the Heisman Trophy. Coach Paul Dietzel, through the years, said going for two was the right call.

“Champions don’t kick for ties.”

The Tigers had most of the final quarter to overcome The Stop. Three opportunities fell short.

Cannon, fierce competitor, never gave up the belief that he scored.

“I made it, without a doubt.”

“You did not, have not and will not,” said Severance in good-natured rebuttal when the two were together.

Charlie had a lot of fun with The Stop. He was in Baton Rouge several times for media events with Cannon. He introduced Billy’s long-ago speech at the Knoxville Quarterback Club. They were good together.

Severance enjoyed the notoriety. He said many Tennessee fans through the years reached out to shake his hand and say “I was there.”

“If all who said they saw the game had actually been there, the crowd would have been 200,000.”

Attendance was 47,000.

Severance was not a one-hit wonder. He was a multi-sport star at Central High School. He was a reserve wingback and defensive back for the Volunteers. He earned a degree in transportation and finance. He married well (Phyllis) and had a successful business career. He was a state representative, 16th district, for five terms. He was a good golfer. He was honored by the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame.

He was a Christian, active in what is now the Fountain City Church. His life will be celebrated there on February 7. His obituary will be published here by Mynatt Fountain City Chapel.

