Bill Jackson, a 96-year-old resident at Morning Pointe, is quite the hobbyist, building intricate wooden 3D puzzles, working locomotives, architectural models, and mechanical designs that require patience, precision, and problem-solving.

Jackson began building them during COVID after traditional jigsaw puzzles no longer felt mentally challenging enough, and the hobby quickly became part of his weekly routine and sense of purpose.

Recently, videos of Bill and his finished puzzles have started gaining attention on TikTok @morningpointe, where viewers are drawn to both the complexity of the builds and the fact that he’s still learning, creating, and staying curious at 96. Bill says puzzle-building acts as meditation and therapy for him, and he especially enjoys seeing other residents—and visiting grandchildren—light up when they see the finished pieces

