The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) will host its annual membership meeting to celebrate the nonprofit’s annual accomplishments and announce upcoming initiatives with a breakfast on Wednesday, February 11, 8-10 a.m. at the downtown UT Conference Center.

The event is open to current and former members, community partners, local businesses, those unfamiliar with the Urban League, and anyone interested in getting involved with KAUL. The 2026 theme is “Resilience in Action: The Value of Membership,” and the program will feature a panel discussion on the Urban League’s true mission, impact, and future.

Dr. Tyvi Small, vice chancellor for diversity and engagement for the University of Tennessee, will moderate the discussion with CEOs from Tennessee Urban League affiliates, including Clifton Harris, president and CEO of Urban League of Middle Tennessee; Dr. Laurie Shanderson, recently named president and CEO of Knoxville Area Urban League; Dr. Reginald Smith, president and CEO of Urban League of Greater Chattanooga; and Gale Jones Carson, president & CEO of Memphis Urban League.

“As we gather for our Annual Membership Meeting, under the continued theme of ‘Resilience in Action,’ we want to convey the true value of our membership,” Shanderson said. “We invite current, past, and prospective members, as well as the broader community, to celebrate our progress, plan for 2026, and discover the impact of the Knoxville Area Urban League.”

Tickets and tables are available at thekaul.org/annualmeeting. The event is open to the public, and tickets are $50 a person or $500 for a table of 10.

The Knoxville Area Urban League serves a diverse client base with programs that educate youth, support small business owners, help close the racial wealth gap, strengthen the local economy, and foster job creation. All contributions from members and events directly benefit these life-changing programs and projects.

“This year’s event is about creating meaningful connections and building excitement around the value of KAUL membership,” Shanderson said. “We look forward to sharing new membership benefits, engaging our community, and advancing our mission together.”

For more information on the Knoxville Area Urban League, call 865-524-5511 or visit thekaul.org.

