What we have here is a difference of opinion. It bothers me.

National Football League godfathers decided Cooper Mays wasn’t a proper fit for an honored space in the scouting combine. I thought the Vol center deserved an opportunity.

With an eye toward the NFL draft, 329 prospects are in Indianapolis for physical and mental evaluations. They will run and jump and answer very personal questions. They will be weighed and precisely measured. They will endure comprehensive injury reviews and drug screening and take Cybex and Wonderlic tests.

The first measures muscle strength and identifies potential harmful weaknesses. The other estimates cognitive ability and problem-solving aptitude. It consists of 50 multiple choice questions to be answered in 12 minutes.

Oh, the stories that have been told about the dumbest quarterback of all time. He is a multi-millionaire.

Scouting combine facts and figures are often significant. Performances supposedly can affect salary, and ultimately, careers. …

The exclusion of Cooper Mays might say the league already knows all it wants to know, that he isn’t quite big enough (UT says 6-4 and 310, NFL sources say 6-3 and 295) or strong enough or fast enough.

The stated goal of the selection committee is to invite every player who will be drafted. Being left out implies that Cooper is destined to be an undrafted free agent, certainly not a high pick. I think he can play, that he is sharp as a proverbial tack, the ultimate in dependability, and that he pours heart and soul into the game.

Good news: Tennessee defensive linemen James Pearce, Omarr Norman-Lott and Elijah Simmons, running back Dylan Sampson and receivers Dont’e Thornton and Bru McCoy are in Indy. Others were probably considered.

Six Vols are acceptable representation for the 10-3 team. Georgia and Texas sent 14, South Carolina 11, Alabama and Florida nine each and LSU eight. Ohio State leads the gathering with 15.

Cooper Mays was not a consensus all-American but writers for the Sporting News, Sports Illustrated and USA Today couldn’t think of anybody better. Coaches, ESPN and The Athletic said he was second team.

Coaches said Cooper was first-team all-SEC. The Associated Press said second team. Mays was second or third in voting for the Rimington Award as the best center in college football. Ohio State’s Seth McLaughlin won the prize.

Cooper played in 53 Tennessee games. He made 45 starts. He snapped the ball 2,962 times and blocked as if his life (and the quarterback’s) depended on the outcome of each play. He was charged with allowing five career sacks, none between the Georgia game of 2022 and Ohio State in December. Think about that.

He won SEC offensive lineman of the week honors against Alabama. Pro Football Focus gave him the top center grade in the country for his effort against Florida.

He was three times on the SEC academic honor roll. He was a member of the Vols’ leadership council. He continued the Mays family legacy with the team. He played alongside his brother Cade for two seasons. Their father, Kevin, was an all-SEC guard and Vol captain in 1994.

Cooper said some interesting things after the last play at Ohio State, that until the clock truly hit zero, he hadn’t thought about anything except the next play.

As he started to walk off the field for the final time in a Tennessee uniform, “all that stuff just hit me, that it was actually over.”

He was a star at Catholic High. He chose the Vols when Jeremy Pruitt was coach. He stayed when several friends fled.

“I’ve been super blessed … God has been really good to me … when you step back a little bit and see the bigger picture, that’s kind of the summary of it for now … it’s really special what’s going on at this university and what has gone on here in the small bit of time that I’ve been a part of it.

“Just really happy and proud to leave this place better than I found it.”

You see why I hoped Coop would be invited to the scouting combine? Why I hope he’ll get a chance in the NFL?

