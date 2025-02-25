Spencer D. Gregg Sr. M.D., 62, passed away on February 21, 2025, at home.

Dr. Gregg served as an Army medical officer during the end of Operation Just Cause in the Republic of Panama. He practiced medicine for 36 years, serving as a physician at the University of Tennessee Student Health Center for 25 years and as its director for 15 years. He was an enthusiastic Volunteer fan and loved everyone who worked with him at the University.

Dr. Gregg was a graduate of Carson Newman University, Jefferson City; the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Medicine, Memphis; and the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business, Knoxville.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at East Maryville Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Kelly Kinder officiating. His full obituary is here.