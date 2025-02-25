The Knoxville Choral Society proudly presents A Community in Song, on Friday, February 28, 2025, 7:30 p.m. at Central Bearden Church, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, 37919.

This event features a dynamic collaboration with the 2025 KCS Scholarship Winners and the West High School Singers and Chorale, under the direction of Drew Carpenter, showcasing the incredible depth of talent within Knoxville’s choral community.

Under the direction of Dr. John R. Orr, the program will present a rich and diverse selection of choral works, weaving together poetic themes of renewal and connection. Audiences will experience moving repertoire that highlights the unifying power of song, performed by some of Knoxville’s most dedicated and talented musicians.

Tickets are $15 with no charge for students in K-12.

Information provided by Knoxville Choral Society.