Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Suspected sabotage of Baltic Sea undersea cables

Swedish police are investigating a possible sabotage of an undersea telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea where multiple cables have been damaged since 2022.

Thwarted bus bombings in Tel Aviv

Four buses exploded in succession last Thursday in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with no casualties being reported. A near disaster as the bus driver on one evacuated his bus just minutes before it exploded, due to a passenger seeing the suspicious package under a seat.

More bombs were discovered on additional buses but were disarmed before they detonated.

National headlines:

Defense Department has top officials removed

President Trump fired General Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the first female officer to rise to the Navy’s top job of chief of naval operations, was fired on Friday by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth informed that Gen. James C. Slife, the Air Force’s vice chief of staff, as well as the top uniformed lawyers for the Army, Navy and Air Force will be replaced in coming days.

Legal aid for unaccompanied immigrant children is cut, then restored

Trump administration restores legal aid for unaccompanied immigrant children

Three days after ordering government-funded attorneys to stop counsel for about 26,000 unaccompanied immigrant children, the Trump administration issued a stop-work order allowing the counsels to continue.

State headlines:

TDOT Launches Pothole Repair after Floods and Winter Storm

The Tennessee Department of Transportation website reported the has already enacted its statewide effort using all available resources, including contractors, to repair the pot holes caused by the recent rain and weather.

TDOT says every effort will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays), however some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening and weekends.

Local headlines:

Pet food drive ends on 2/25

The Knox County Community Action Committee’s Office on Aging, along with Knox County Senior Centers and our public libraries, have been spearheading a week-long pet food drive that ends tomorrow, 2/25. The drive supports the Knox PAWS and Feed-A-Pet programs, which help seniors in need care for their pets.

For the list of collection centers and the types of food to donate, see this website.

Knoxville Fire Department graduates 15

The city’s fire department has 15 new firefighters to shore up their stations. The graduates trained for 18 weeks, learning about fire suppression, vehicle extrication, incident command systems and hazardous materials.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.