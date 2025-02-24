On February 17, 2025, travelers from the Knoxville Bar Association were in Colombia for a Continuing Legal Education session with Sergio Guzman, an expert on political risk and Colombia’s evolving economy. His insights guide investors worldwide, making for an eye-opening discussion.

Afterward, the group explored Bogotá’s vibrant Zona T, enjoying dinner in a tourist area of cafes and boutiques, and planning still more classes and tours for the week.

Colombia is a South American country with a population of over 52 million and about the size of Texas. We’ll try to flesh out this story next week, unless the lawyers say what happens in Colombia stays in Colombia.

21-year sentence for killing over dogs

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the Major Crimes Unit obtained a 21-year sentence against a man who shot a roommate during an argument over a dog.

The 35-year-old male was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced by Judge Hector Sanchez. KPD made the arrest over a December 23, 2023, incident on E. Oldham in North Knoxville. The roommates were arguing about cleaning up after the shooter’s dogs when he pulled a 9mm handgun and shot the victim in the chest three times. Details here.

FBI nabs sex offender

Federal prosecutors in Chattanooga have gained a 25-year sentence against a man who pled guilty to interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

On February 21, 2025, Dennis Allen Gaal, 50, currently of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was sentenced to 25 years in U.S. District Court by Judge Travis R. McDonough. Following his incarceration, Gaal will be on supervised release for life.

Already a convicted sex offender in Mississippi, Gaal traveled to Chattanooga in December 2023 to sexually molest a 10-month-old child, said Francis M. Hamilton III, U. S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “The facts are outrageous and disturbing. We are dedicated to prosecuting offenders like this to the full extent of the law.”

Rather than communicating with a person with connection to the child, Gaal had been dealing with an undercover special agent of the FBI. He arrived in Chattanooga with gifts including a stuffed animal and a rattle. When Gaal arrived, he was arrested and has remained in custody since his arrest.

Notes & Quotes

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit, Just Security, is publishing a daily update of legal challenges to various Executive Orders coming from the White House. Find tracker here.

Some 900 lawyers and former U.S. prosecutors have signed a letter of support to current and recently resigned prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice. Read the letter and the signatories here: Letter_To_Federal_Prosecutors

In Memoriam

John Thomas Greene, 83, who practiced law in Knoxville before moving to Missouri where his wife, Kay Henderson Greene, has family, died on January 30, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for Saturday, February 22, at Immaculate Conception Church in Knoxville. Mr. Greene has family remaining in Knoxville, his hometown. His full obituary is here.

Mr. Greene graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School, the University of Tennessee (bachelor’s and law degree) and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for Nationwide Insurance Co. at Columbus, Ohio, and New York City. He then returned to Knoxville to represent plaintiffs in personal injury cases through the Law Offices of J.D. Lee.