Between the Vols’ incredible championship run last year and the new Smokies stadium opening soon, we’ve got America’s favorite pastime on our minds. Be on the lookout for a baseball-themed exhibition at the East Tennessee History Center to open on March 22. Homeruns and Home teams: a history of the national pastime in Tennessee will examine everything from local teams to legendary players, storied stadiums to unique equipment and uniforms. The curators are seeking your stories, photos or any relevant merchandise as well. You may submit items to be considered for donation or loan to Rebecca P’Simer, psimer@eastTNhistory.org, with an image and description of the object.

One of the stories contained in the exhibition is about the Knoxville Giants and the Negro Leagues. In honor of Black History Month, we are screening The League on Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m. at Lawson McGhee Library. The 2023 documentary is a celebration of Negro League baseball’s triumphs and challenges through the first half of the 20th century. The League explores Black baseball as an economic and social pillar of Black communities and a stage for some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game, while also examining the unintended consequences of integration.

We hope to see you there.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.