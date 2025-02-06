The Knoxville Museum of Art (KMA) is thrilled to announce the reopening of its newly renovated, hands-on creative space which will include the debut of commissioned artworks by Knoxville-based artists, a new name and signage, a scavenger hunt, as well as new interactive art-making activities.

The space formerly known as Creative Corner will now be named “Aubrey Jaye’s Art Play,” in honor of Aubrey Jaye Burleson and the transformative support of her parents Melissa and Randy Burleson. The Burlesons have been long-time supporters of the KMA in a variety of ways, and were motivated to offer a family-friendly space to museum-goers that cultivates and inspires the creative energy of children, as well as all those young-at-heart.

Aubrey Jaye’s Art Play encourages young visitors and their families to make art while surrounded by art – offering both traditional media (drawing & painting) as well as custom-designed digital tablets loaded with a plethora of possibilities.

The renovation, which began in October 2024, is a collaborative project featuring the work of five esteemed local artists: Denise Stewart-Sanabria, Carl Gombert, Jean Hess, Paris Woodhull and Annie Rochelle. The artists toured the space individually and collectively, to ultimately create a harmonious environment where their individual styles merge into something magical beyond the sum of its parts.

Meet the Artists

Denise Stewart-Sanabria: Known for her hyper-realist portraits on a variety of scales and materials, Denise’s work has been showcased in museums and collections nationwide, including the Knoxville Museum of Art.

Carl Gombert: A master of pattern and symbolism, Carl’s work draws inspiration from global traditions of both ornamentation and mysticism. His intricate mandalas blend spiritual themes with playful elements of pop culture.

Jean Hess: With a mixed background in anthropology, education and art, Jean’s mixed-media works fashion environments where light and nature meet universal musings and meditations.

Paris Woodhull: well-known to Knoxville from her Gay Street shop + studio, Paris is an accomplished artist, muralist and illustrator whose work has been featured around the city, as well as platforms like Sesame Street and HGTV.

Annie Rochelle: Annie’s work sweepingly bridges classical art techniques with contemporary aesthetics. She is especially adept at imagining spaces where pattern and shape merge with figures and environments.

Aubrey Jaye’s Art Play will feature state-of-the-art technology developed by Protozone Interactives. The KMA extends its thanks to Protozone for both their partnership and in-kind support, as well as High Resolutions in Knoxville for the production of signage and vinyl applications, and our deepest gratitude to the Burleson family for their unwavering commitment to the arts.

Aubrey Jaye’s Art Play is set to reopen on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in conjunction with the museum’s regularly scheduled Second Sunday Art Activity. Families in the Knoxville community are warmly invited to visit, explore and enjoy this creative space with their children. Admission to the KMA is free.

Sarah Kaplan is marketing manager for the Knoxville Museum of Art