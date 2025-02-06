Marble City Opera will present a concert of opera and musical theatre favorites on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3 p.m. in the Historic Grove Theater, 123 Randolph Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The performers will be soprano Kathryn Frady, tenor Cody Boling, soprano Jamey Owen, baritone Daniel Spiotta and pianist Brandon Coffer.

Frady, who is also Marble City Opera’s executive artistic director, said, “After the standing-room-only success of our production of il Tabarro at Melton Lake Park in 2024, we are very happy to be back in Oak Ridge for a concert at the Historic Grove Theater. We will return to Oak Ridge in June for Pagliacci.”

The Grove Theater celebrated its 80th birthday in 2024. It was built by the federal government in 1944 as a concert hall. It was later converted to a multi-screen movie theater which closed in the 1990s It sat empty until it was purchased by High Places Community Church in 2004.

Marble City Opera brings world class singers, directors and conductors to the stage while maintaining a dedication to creating opportunities for local, regional, and emerging artists. Marble City Opera is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with strong community ties and connections to other organizations, businesses, non-profits, schools and artists within Knoxville,and the East Tennessee community.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at MarbleCityOpera.