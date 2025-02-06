Wallace Real Estate is thrilled to announce the addition of talented professionals to its team, as several agents have recently affiliated with the company. This growth reflects Wallace’s reputation as a trusted name in East Tennessee real estate.

“We’re proud to see continued growth across all of our office locations,” said Andrew McGranaghan, chief development officer of Wallace Real Estate. “When agents choose to affiliate with Wallace, they’re joining a company that has been trusted in East Tennessee since 1936. It’s a testament to our reputation, culture and commitment to excellence that talented professionals continue to seek us out. These Realtors are committed to serving their clients and community with the highest level of integrity and care, and we are excited to partner with them as they grow their businesses.”

The following agents have recently joined Wallace Real Estate:

Ronisha Beljour (Bearden)

Kathy Brown (Lakeside)

Adrian Camerton (Bearden)

Jon Davis (West)

Joyce Frye (Bearden)

Elena Iakubova (Farragut)

Blake Kinney (Bearden)

Joanne Mielenz (Lakeside)

Todd Moss (Lakeside)

Nevin Sharma (Lakeside)

Jodi Spangler (Farragut)

Michelle Stockdale (Farragut)

Jonathan Ward (Lakeside)

Sam Weah (Bearden)

Angela Worsham (Lakeside)

Gene Vuyovich (North)

Wallace Real Estate remains committed to providing its agents with the tools, training and resources necessary to deliver exceptional service. With 88 years of service to the community, Wallace continues to grow its family of agents while assisting homebuyers and sellers across East Tennessee.

