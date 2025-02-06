The Emporium Center will again host First Friday events on February 7 from 5-9 p.m. at 100 S. Gay Street. New exhibits will be unveiled by the Arts & Culture Alliance.
Enjoy live music by Ella Pinchok & Friends throughout the evening. Pinchok, 19, is studying music education at the University of Tennessee. A singer-song writer, she draws influences from country, folk, bluegrass and jazz. Contact for booking: ellapinchokart@gmail.com
Exhibiting artists include:
- Skip Rohde of Mars Hill, NC
- Susan Parrish of Raleigh, NC
- Ann Harwell of Wendell, NC
- Megan Wolfkill of Cincinnati, OH
- Brian Melton of Jamestown, TN
- Adam J. Trabold of Johnson City, TN
- Michelle Lindsey of Kingston, TN
- Melinda Adams
- Carmen Alcocer
- Nick DeFord
- Shannon Ferguson
- Casey Field
- Gordon Fowler
- Lynne Marinelli Ghenov
- Hannah Jordan
- Gared Luquet
- Jose Nunez
- Amber Purdy
- Lennie Robertson
- Carla Sanchez
- Amanda Scott
- Hanna Seggerman
- Jess Socia
- Kurt Weiss
- Vicki Grossman Wyrick of Knoxville, TN
- Tina M. Brunetti and Laurel Hughes of Loudon, TN
- Yvonne Dalschen, Erica Ashley Entrop and Robert Grassel of Oak Ridge, TN
- Charlotte Rollman of Sevierville, TN
- Marty McConnaughey of Sharps Chapel, TN
- Charlotte Brindley of Talbott, TN
- Laurie Lynn Szilvagyi of Vonore, TN
- Laurie Drake of Sterling, VA
Information provided by the Arts & Culture Alliance