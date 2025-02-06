The Emporium Center will again host First Friday events on February 7 from 5-9 p.m. at 100 S. Gay Street. New exhibits will be unveiled by the Arts & Culture Alliance.

Enjoy live music by Ella Pinchok & Friends throughout the evening. Pinchok, 19, is studying music education at the University of Tennessee. A singer-song writer, she draws influences from country, folk, bluegrass and jazz. Contact for booking: ellapinchokart@gmail.com

Also on Friday, the Arts & Culture Alliance’s 19th annual National Juried Exhibition featuring selected works from 35 artists will be on display. The exhibition encompasses all styles and genres from both emerging and established artists working in a variety of media such as wood, photography, oil, glass, fiber, paper and more. Over $1,800 in cash awards will be announced at a brief awards ceremony at 5:30 PM on February 7 with remarks from the juror, Jessica Wohl.

Exhibiting artists include:

Skip Rohde of Mars Hill, NC

Susan Parrish of Raleigh, NC

Ann Harwell of Wendell, NC

Megan Wolfkill of Cincinnati, OH

Brian Melton of Jamestown, TN

Adam J. Trabold of Johnson City, TN

Michelle Lindsey of Kingston, TN

Melinda Adams

Carmen Alcocer

Nick DeFord

Shannon Ferguson

Casey Field

Gordon Fowler

Lynne Marinelli Ghenov

Hannah Jordan

Gared Luquet

Jose Nunez

Amber Purdy

Lennie Robertson

Carla Sanchez

Amanda Scott

Hanna Seggerman

Jess Socia

Kurt Weiss

Vicki Grossman Wyrick of Knoxville, TN

Tina M. Brunetti and Laurel Hughes of Loudon, TN

Yvonne Dalschen, Erica Ashley Entrop and Robert Grassel of Oak Ridge, TN

Charlotte Rollman of Sevierville, TN

Marty McConnaughey of Sharps Chapel, TN

Charlotte Brindley of Talbott, TN

Laurie Lynn Szilvagyi of Vonore, TN

Laurie Drake of Sterling, VA

Information provided by the Arts & Culture Alliance