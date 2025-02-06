Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and the love can start to simmer even in the days and weeks leading up to it. The good news? There’s an abundance of activities that can double as date ideas this weekend. Trying to shake up your traditional night out or getting a group of singles together to distract from all the roses and hearts should be easy. The tricky part is picking which set to see first.

First Friday Knoxville (February 7)

Support Knoxville’s local artists at First Friday downtown.

Knoxville RV Show (February 7-9)

The RV show will be at Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb – Tennessee Theater (February 7)

The warmth of their music paired with an infectious energy they bring to each show make the Holcombs the perfect pair to congregate for a collective good feeling. With 4 Dove Awards and 1 billion streams, a night with Drew and Ellie will quickly show you what makes people so passionate.

Vaden Landers – WDVX (February 7)

This East Tennessee native may have more in common with history books than the artists that cloud your social media feeds, but that retro-fitted attitude Vaden Landers carries is exactly what makes his sound so believable. A former train-hopper and street busker, this “Yodeling Country Bluesman” blends a mix of traditional country, rockabilly and sweet southern soul that warps audiences back in time to the days of cowboys and vagrants.

Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show – Knoxville Convention Center (February 7-9)

Get a head start on your renovations with the Dogwood Arts weekend-long house and garden showcase. Everything from appliances and interior decor to handmade crafts is available over the 10,000 square feet of the Knoxville Convention Center. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at the link above.

Fiddles and Flapticks – Laurel Theater (February 7)

This acoustic trio blends an eclectic mix of folk sounds from around the world. From the hills of Appalachia to the Irish countryside, their writing and attitude crosses a number of borders in both genre and geography.

New Exhibitions – Emporium Center (February 7)

The Emporium Center’s First Friday showcase unveils a whole new set of guests and galleries for the month of February. Soundtracked by live music from Ella Pinchok, this month has a highlight of Beethoven and Strauss memorabilia donated by conductor Brian Salesky. The event is completely free, with the galleries being available for view throughout the month.

Month of Love – Art Market Gallery (February 7 – March 2)

A thoughtful Valentine’s gift can be found at the Art Market Gallery all through the month of February and in multiple forms. Come for their opening reception on Friday with complimentary refreshments and live music! Handmade gifts or a window shopping date is a great way to put a little extra effort toward that special someone.

Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition) – Clayton Center for the Arts (February 7-9)

This is an hour-long adaptation of the motion picture and Broadway musical specifically designed for young actors, a perfect mode of interpretation for a production that hinges so heavily on the beauty of self discovery. Come see director John Cherry produce stunning performances from Knoxville’s newest crop of talent and one of four shows this weekend!

Gallery 1010 – Emporium Center Suite 114 (February 7-8)

Gallery 1010 is the only full-time, non-profit and student-run gallery not located on a college campus in the state of Tennessee. This unconventional setup for students allows their work to be exhibited to the public while also gaining unique perspectives off of university grounds. Come get a glimpse at what students are working on in this gallery that’s totally unique to Knoxville.

Brandle Rain Band – Last Days of Autumn Brewing (February 8)

Grab a stout and let your hair down with other retired deadheads and caravan hoppers this Saturday. Harkening back to acts like The Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic, the Brandle Rain Band is a welcome reminder of familiar favorites, as well as a little teaser before festival season gets underway.

Becoming a Survivalist – Ijams Nature Center (February 8)

Not looking to relax this weekend? Pump a little adrenaline into your days off with this beginner class on survival skills in the wild. Learn how to unlock your inner Bear Grylls and evaluate your basic needs in a fight-or-flight situation. Admission for this event is $15, though the skills you learn along the way can’t be labeled with a price tag.

Poetry Reading with Mary Biddinger – Hodges Library (February 10)

This on-campus reading is completely free and open to the public. Featuring Mary Biddinger, a professor of poetry at the University of Akron, UT Knoxville is hosting a reading from Biddinger’s latest collection titled Department of Elegy.

